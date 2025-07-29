NVIDIA RTX 50 Super will appear this year, — insiders

It was expected that the NVIDIA RTX 50 SUPER line of graphics cards would be presented at CES 2026 in January next year. However, yesterday it was reported that the release date could be significantly reduced.

Thus, according to the latest data from the TweakTown media portal, the RTX 50 SUPER line may be released this year, just in time for the winter holidays (Q4 2025). If the insight is confirmed, this will be an unprecedented case of a quick refresh of NVIDIA graphics cards that will appear on the market less than a year after the launch of the basic series.

Earlier, a reputable insider under the nickname Kopite7kimi has already reported about the technical characteristics of SUPER models. According to him, the lineup will be complemented by three new cards with 50% more GDDR7 video memory: RTX 5070 SUPER, RTX 5070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 5080 SUPER. There were also rumors about the updated version of RTX 5060 with 12 or 16 GB of memory on board. At the same time, the insiders noted that changes in the number of main processing units would be minimal and not for all models. Nevertheless, the frequencies are likely to increase, as hinted at by the increase in TDP.

This shortening of terms probably indicates that the density of memory cells in GDDR7 chips managed to increase from 2 GB to 3 GB earlier than planned. Information on prices is likely to be available later.

Source: TweakTown, Videocardz