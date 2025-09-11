NVIDIA RTX 50 Super will be presented at CES 2026, — insight and specifications

Massive speculation about the possible launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series has changed. According to industry sources, the official release schedule for the advanced graphics cards has been shifted by several months.

For example, a well-known insider Hongxing2020, who has close ties with manufacturers of partner graphics cards, said, saidthat the RTX 50 SUPER series has been postponed. In the network messages appeared about a possible Christmas release, but it seems that this information is inaccurate. In the coming months, NVIDIA will focus on its the current RTX 50 series with Blackwell GPUs, which is still in full production. The company currently has no plans to discontinue it.

For information VideoCardz, a possible interim version of the Blackwell update in the form of SUPER graphics cards may be shown at CES 2026. The official announcement is expected then. NVIDIA plans to increase the memory capacity of key models in the high-performance segment to improve their efficiency at higher resolutions, especially with activated ray tracing and neural rendering.

In particular, the company is preparing to use new GDDR7 memory chips with a density of 24 Gbit. This makes it possible to create configurations with 18 GB of memory on a 192-bit bus or 24 GB on a 256-bit bus. In addition to the increased memory, NVIDIA is likely to slightly increase the number of shader units and GPU clock speeds. Detailed preliminary information about the characteristics of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series graphics cards and their comparison with current models is presented in the following table.

The delay in the release of the RTX 50 SUPER series indicates that NVIDIA wants to squeeze the most out of the current Blackwell line before updating it. For users, this means that in the near future, key solutions in the graphics market will remain unchanged, and big innovations in the form of increased memory and improved performance should be expected at CES 2026.

Source: techpowerup