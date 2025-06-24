NVIDIA RTX 5050 for desktops — with 8 GB of GDDR6, priced at $250

NVIDIA has announced RTX 5050 for desktop PCs, together with a mobile version video cards. As predicted by pessimistic forecasts, it received GDDR6 memory.

NVIDIA compares the new RTX 5050 to the RTX 3050 — remember, there is no desktop RTX 4050. From this perspective, it can be called a truly radical upgrade. The RTX 5050 offers 2560 CUDA cores and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, making it the only card in the Blackwell family to use the previous memory standard. The graphics card chip has a base frequency of 2.31 GHz and an overclocked frequency of 2.57 GHz.

It is the cheapest desktop graphics card that supports all the technologies of the Blackwell architecture, including DLSS 4 and new frame generation. It also features the NVENC codec. The video card will come with four display connectors — more than Radeon RX 9060 XT.

NVIDIA RTX 5050 has a TDP of 130 W and an 8-pin power connector. It will probably be easy to adapt cooling systems to it, designed for RTX 5060. Some manufacturers have already introduced their own variants of video cards. The RTX 5050 line consists mainly of two and single-fan versions. There are also models with a factory overclock of over 2.6 GHz.

NVIDIA has not confirmed the exact release date of the RTX 5050 (rumors indicate July 1). The recommended price of the video card is $249.

Sources: NVIDIA, VideoCardz