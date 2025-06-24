NVIDIA RTX 5050 for laptops — GDDR7, +27% performance

NVIDIA has introduced the mobile RTX 5050. Contrary to fears and rumors, the video card still received GDDR7 memory, not GDDR6.

GeForce RTX 5050 for laptops is based on the GB207 chip with 2560 CUDA cores. Compared to mobile RTX 5060 (3328 cores), which is 30% less. Also, both graphics cards will have the same 115W TGP (100W plus 15W of dynamic amplification). So, in fact, the only difference between the cards is the processor.

In Time Spy, the RTX 5050 scores 10269 points, which is about 9% higher than the RTX 4050, but 18% less than the RTX 5060. In Firestrike Extreme, the card is 19% slower than the RTX 5060 and 18% slower — in Port Royal. However, in this test it wins 27% over the RTX 4050.

An important factor when choosing a laptop is the maximum supported TGP. RTX 5050 variants with high TGP can overlap in performance with the energy-saving RTX 5060 Max-Q. The laptops are expected to run at the level of predecessors equipped with RTX 4060 and, unlike them, will fully support DLSS4.

Currently, the launch has taken place in China, with the official launch on the global market expected at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time (16:00 Kyiv time). Local manufacturers published the specifications of video cards and laptops before the global embargo was lifted. Laptops cost about $900. The desktop version of NVIDIA RTX 5050 is expected on July 1.

Sources: VideoCardz, Wccftech