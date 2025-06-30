NVIDIA RTX 5070, 5070 Ti, and 5080 SUPER features — more memory, faster chips, 5060 SUPER coming soon

The insider, whose reports have been accurate so far, spoke about the configuration of three upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 SUPER graphics cards.

NVIDIA RTX 5070 SUPER

According to Kopite7kimi, the RTX 5070 SUPER will have a GB205-400 GPU with full available specs. It will have 6400 CUDA cores, compared to the original RTX 5070 chip with 6144 cores (+4%). The main improvement is — 18 GB of built-in GDDR7 memory.

GeForce RTX 5070 Super

PG147-SKU65

GB205-400-A1

6400FP32

192-bit GDDR7 18G 28Gbps

275W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 29, 2025

As the memory will still use a 192-bit bus, it will consist of 3GB modules instead of the 2GB modules available in the mainstream model. The memory speed and total throughput will remain unchanged (672 GB/s). The card will also have a TGP of 275W — 25W more than the RTX 5070.

NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti SUPER

A little later, the insider spoke about the 5070 Ti SUPER, which will receive a GB203-350 GPU with 8960 CUDA cores (as in the of the existing 5070 Ti). The card will still feature 28Gbps GDDR7 memory and a 256-bit bus. This means no change in bandwidth — only an increase in capacity to 24 GB. The TDP of the video card will increase to 350 watts, which is 50 watts less than the RTX 5080.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super

PG147-SKU55

GB203-350-A1

8960FP32

256-bit GDDR7 24G 28Gbps

350W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 29, 2025

NVIDIA RTX 5080 SUPER

In May, Kopite7kimi revealed the specifications of RTX 5080 SUPER. The video card will have a GB203-450 processor with 10,752 CUDA cores — the same number of cores, as on RTX 5080. However, it will get 24 GB of GDDR7, apparently also with 3 GB modules.

GeForce RTX 5080 Super

PG147-SKU35

GB203-450-A1

10752FP32

256-bit GDDR7 24G 32Gbps

400+W — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 20, 2025