NVIDIA RTX 5070 in a PC processor — Geekbench reveals the GPU of the N1X chip

The results of tests of the NVIDIA N1X processor’s built-in graphics have been posted online. However, it seems that this was only an early prototype.

Rumors about a system based on the NVIDIA N1X chip have been circulating for quite some time. First, there were information about its processor performance and now Geekbench 6.4.0 has a new entry with the results of the platform’s OpenCL tests. The Geekbench specs confirmed the presence of 20 ARM processor cores, divided into two clusters of 10 each. However, this time their frequency was recorded as higher — 4000 MHz against 2.81 in the previous leak.

The main news was the information about the graphics subsystem, which, according to Geekbench, has as many as 48 streaming multiprocessors, which is identical to the discrete RTX 5070 (6144 CUDA cores). At the same time, the frequency of the computers is not yet high — 1048 MHz, most likely, an early engineering sample was tested.

So, in the OpenCL test the chip scored 46,361 points — and this result is on par with the mobile RTX 2050. Also for comparison, AMD Radeon 890M in such tests reaches a maximum of 44,000 points. It is also interesting that the N1X’s performance is more and more reminiscent of another NVIDIA chip, the GB10 Superchip, which is currently being installed in DGX Spark AI mini-PC. Perhaps the N1X is planned as an adapted and more energy-efficient version for the mass market.

It is currently unknown when exactly NVIDIA N1X will be presented. According to rumors, it is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2026, possibly alongside the new wave of AI Windows laptops. If NVIDIA provides the chip with sufficient TDP (the N1X is currently known to consume up to 120W) and increases the operating frequency (which is quite possible for the Blackwell architecture), the N1X could become the first ARM chip to challenge AMD and Intel in the performance laptop segment and even Apple — in the premium AI segment.

Source: Tom’s Hardware