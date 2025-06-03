NVIDIA RTX 5080 from AX Gaming gets a hidden power cable and magnetic cover

When choosing a powerful graphics card, buyers often pay attention not only to the technical characteristics but also to the appearance and convenience of the layout. That is why video card manufacturers are constantly looking for new ways to stand out. This time, the Chinese brand AX Gaming has introduced the X3W Max series — a line of GeForce RTX 50-series graphics adapters with elegant hidden power supply and its own L-shaped cable. As a reminder, the new RTX 50 graphics cards have problems with overheating and melting of power cables, as well as in some cases, the thermogel may leak.

In recent years, video cards with power connectors hidden inside the case have been appearing on the market. AX Gaming has also taken this approach. In the X3W Max series, the 16-pin power connector (12VHPWR) is placed in the center, but deepened into the board’s case. A special power cable with an angled connector was created for it, which fits neatly along the cooling radiator. The whole assembly is hidden behind a magnetic cover that can be conveniently removed or put back on. Not only does this solution eliminate cable clutter, but it also looks very neat when assembled with a transparent side.

However, the renders do not show how the other end of this 16-pin cable ends. Perhaps it goes into the standard 3-4 eight-pin PCIe connectors, as in Nvidia adapters, or has another proprietary format. The manufacturer hasn’t specified any details yet.

The X3W Max series includes the following graphics cards:

GeForce RTX 5080 X3W Max

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3W Max

GeForce RTX 5070 X3W Max

Model GeForce RTX 5090D is not on this list. This is most likely due to the fact that it falls under China’s export restrictions, just like the full-fledged RTX 5090. According to rumors, Nvidia is considering lowering the performance of the 5090D so that it can be officially supplied to the market.

X3W Max graphics cards have a slight factory overclock — frequencies 2-3% higher than Nvidia reference values. At the same time, the power consumption level (TDP) corresponds to the official specifications. However, AX Gaming recommends using more powerful power supplies:

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

RTX 5080 X3W Max — minimum 850 W

RTX 5070 Ti X3W Max 16GB — 800 W (instead of 750 W in the Nvidia guide)

RTX 5070 X3W Max 12GB — 750 W (instead of 650 W)

Model Boost frequency (MHz) Power consumption (W) Minimum power of the power supply (W) GeForce RTX 5080 X3W Max 16GB 2670 360 850 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti X3W Max 16GB 2512 300 800 GeForce RTX 5070 X3W Max 12GB 2572 250 750

All models of the X3W Max series have the same design: a strict white case, a three-slot cooling system with three fans. It is a perfect match for modern snow-white builds in minimal or future-tech style.

AX Gaming X3W Max series offers an interesting solution with power management and aesthetic appearance. Aesthetes will probably appreciate the hidden power supply with a magnetic cover — not just a decorative move, but a useful solution that allows you to get rid of unnecessary clutter in the system unit.

Source: tomshardware