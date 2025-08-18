NVIDIA RTX 5090 vending machines: enthusiast shows a solid power supply system that prevents fire

The owner of the NVIDIA RTX 5090 demonstrated a power supply system that eliminates incidents with video card connectors. And these are not small fuses on the cable.

On message “RTX 5090, Measures to combat thermal damage to the connector” by Reddit user Electronic_Ear6797 pointed to a power supply system for video cards that seems to be really carefully prepared. “The computer’s power supply will automatically shut down in case of overcurrent,” the post reads. The author also shared screenshots of its performance monitoring and provided a list of the components involved. However, it did not leave any description of the system.

The list, in addition to the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5090 AMP Extreme Infinity video card and Corsair HXi Series HX1500i power supply and Corsair 12VHPWR CP-8920331 cable, includes a Mitsubishi Electric MELSEC FX3UC-16MR/DT controller, Mitsubishi Electric MELSEC FX3UC-4AD×2 analog unit, QNHCK2-16×6 current sensor, and G7L-2A-B DC24 power relay (64-3375-02).

While some commenters appreciated the look and feel of the system, others were less enthusiastic. They asked what the advantage of the system was over conventional fuses or why using one of Thermal Grizzly’s WireView off-the-shelf solutions was not enough.

Previously ITC.ua reported on home-made fuse systems for video card power cables. At the time, commenters suggested more thorough systems, including 10A automotive fuses Cases of NVIDIA RTX 5090 fire still happen, and not all of them are related to power cables.