NVIDIA RTX 5090 video card will be 48% faster than 4090, TITAN AI will also be released, — insiders

According to new unofficial information, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 is 48% faster than the RTX 4090. Also, NVIDIA is allegedly working on a new high-performance RTX TITAN AI graphics card.

The RedGamingTech YouTube channel claims that NVIDIA RTX 5090 will be faster by 48%. In addition, the TITAN AI GPU can be up to 63% faster than the NVIDIA RTX 4090.

Interestingly, the well-known industry insider kopite7kimi does not refute these data: «There is a bigger thing» (in the thread below. Instead, he raises the question of whether TITAN will actually see the light of day. Once upon a time, NVIDIA allegedly had a video card TITAN by Ada Lovelace familywhich melted power supplies but it never came out.

Nvidia appears to have a new TITAN GPU in the works called the TITAN AI – An RTX 5090 beater!https://t.co/tno7k0tiFu — OC3D (@OC3D) July 23, 2024

The TITAN series was initially aimed at gamers, but later shifted to content creation due to its performance and large memory capacity. Modern generative AI tools run well on graphics cards, so TITAN would appeal to professionals.

Speaking about the RTX 50xx series, kopite7kimi says that the cards may not be released until CES 2025 in early January next year. According to the insider, NVIDIA may present the RTX 50xx during the exhibition. The actual RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards will appear in another one or two months.

I think we won’t see RTX 50 until CES. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 22, 2024

However, some rumors suggest that NVIDIA may announce the RTX 50xx series by the end of this year, with the actual release taking place in 2025. This would be in line with NVIDIA’s usual scenario of separating announcements from product releases, with many features being embargoed.