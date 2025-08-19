NVIDIA shows off DLSS 4 and RTX in Resident Evil Requiem, Cinder City, Black State, and other new games

As part of the GeForce On Community Update presentation on the eve of Gamescom 2025, NVIDIA demonstrated how the technologies work in Resident Evil Requiem and other upcoming games.

The demonstration announces support for Full Ray Tracing, Path Tracing, and DLSS 4 in games in various combinations. First of all, we are talking about PC versions of games where the technologies can be fully realized. The videos show and explain the use of effects in games using specific examples. This is an opportunity for players to find out what they can expect and take a closer look at the new products and how the technologies work.

Resident Evil Requiem

NVIDIA has announced that Resident Evil Requiem will have full ray tracing and path tracing support on PC. This is the first game to feature path tracing on the RE Engine. It will also support DLSS 4 at release. Pragmata will be another RE Engine game with RTX and DLSS 4 support. However, it will not have path tracing.

The game’s developers say that thanks to new technologies and their experience, the game will have strong characters and a truly immersive gameplay. The new Resident Evil will not suffer from the visual problems observed in the previous games of the series. Noise and artifacts in reflections and other shots should be a thing of the past with path tracing. Resident Evil Requiem will be released on February 27, 2026, Capcom has not yet announced system requirements.

Cronos: The New Dawn

The game will get ray tracing and DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Gen from the start. However, the developers don’t give any technical details about the RTX implementation. Action Cronos: The New Dawn takes place in a dark world where old buildings mix with strange technologies of the future. The hero will travel through time and confront the mysterious Collective.

Bloober Team will release Cronos: The New Dawn on September 5. The game already has system requirements, and reviews are expected on the day of release.

Black State

The new Black State video was shot on an NVIDIA graphics card with DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Gen enabled. You can also see reflections and other images obtained through tracing. It will be among the first games to support NVIDIA DLSS 4 and Reflex 2 (no other games have supported the latter technology yet).

The third-person action-adventure game is apparently inspired by Metal Gear Solid and The Matrix. As for an indie game, it has excellent graphics created on UE5. Currently, there is no information even about the approximate release time of Black State. Motion Blur has not yet revealed the PC requirements.

Cinder City The tactical MMO shooter from NCSoft will support ray tracing and DLSS 4. The game on Unreal Engine 5 will take advantage of Lumen technology. Obviously, it will also feature reflections and shadows created by tracing. The Cinder City development team has prepared a new trailer for NVIDIA’s announcement. NCSoft plans to release Cinder City in 2026. Players will be futuristic knights exploring a world transformed by advanced technology, including a ruined post-apocalyptic version of Seoul. The game will support both solo and cooperative modes.

Phantom Blade Zero

NVIDIA has released a demo Phantom Blade Zero works on a PC. The video shows the new ray tracing effects that the game will support on the platform. It will use ray tracing to improve highlights and shadows, but there will be no RTGI support. Ray tracing will make surfaces more realistic, reflections more natural, and shadows more natural and detailed. Rift Tracing’s caustics will simulate the refraction and scattering of light underwater.

There is currently no information about the release date of Phantom Blade Zero. The previous trailer hinted at 2025, but a release in the following year is considered more realistic. The game still does not have a page on Steam or the Epic Games Store, as well as PC requirements.

In the full presentation, NVIDIA showed videos of Borderlands 4, Hell is Us, Pragmata, and other game fragments. As a reminder, the company presented a significant upgrade and expand the GeForce NOW cloud service and updates NVIDIA App with Smooth Motion technology on RTX 40which can double the FPS in games. Updates to RTX Remix, NVIDIA ACE, and Project G-Assist AI assistant are also available.

