NVIDIA unveils AI Blueprint, an advanced tool for guided 3D image generation

NVIDIA has announced the availability of AI Blueprint, a new generative artificial intelligence tool for 3D guided generation. Unlike many other generative models, this new product gives authors more control over fine details and composition.

Traditional text-to-picture models often fail when creators or developers need specific camera angles, precise object placement, or a clear scene. AI Blueprint for 3D Guided Generation solves this problem. The new tool combines 3D scenes with AI-powered image generation through an automated pipeline.

As a result, AI Blueprint gives creators control over image structure, layout, and perspective directly from Blender. This eliminates the need for a lot of prompts or complicated setup. This eliminates guesswork and speeds up the creative process.

NVIDIA AI Blueprint for 3D Guided Generation lets you control the image creation process by using a 3D preview scene in Blender that provides the image generator with a depth map. In combination with a user’s textual request, this system generates the desired images. In this case, the FLUX.1-dev image generator from Black Forest Labs is used.

The depth map helps the model understand where objects should be placed. The advantage of this method is that it does not require detailed 3D models or high-quality textures. Thanks to the 3D scene, users can easily move objects or change camera angles.

Blueprint uses the ComfyUI tool to link generative AI models into flexible pipelines. For example, the ComfyUI plugin for Blender allows you to directly connect Blender with ComfyUI. In addition, the NVIDIA NIM microservice allows you to run the FLUX.1-dev model with maximum performance on GeForce RTX GPUs.

Blueprint includes everything you need to get started with an advanced image generation workflow: Blender, ComfyUI, plugins to connect them, the FLUX.1-dev NIM microservice, and the ComfyUI nodes needed to get started. An installer and detailed deployment instructions are also provided for AI artists.

Currently, 10 NIM microservices for RTX are available, covering tasks ranging from image and text generation to speech AI and computer vision.

AI Blueprint for 3D-guided generation requires an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or higher graphics card. The AI Blueprint tool is available for download from NVIDIA official website.