NVIDIA unveils CUDA-Q platform to integrate quantum computers with the company’s supercomputers

NVIDIA announced on the creation of the CUDA-Q quantum computing platform, which will operate in national supercomputing centers around the world. Supercomputers in Germany, Japan, and Poland will use the platform for quantum processing units (QPUs) in their high-performance computing systems. It is a software support for the operation of existing quantum computers with NVIDIA accelerators.

The company said that nine new supercomputers around the world will use NVIDIA Grace Hopper superchips to accelerate scientific research and discovery. Together, the systems provide 200 exascale exascale of energy-efficient AI computing power.

«Useful quantum computing will be made possible by tightly integrating quantum supercomputers with GPUs. NVIDIA’s quantum computing platform is enabling pioneers like AIST, JSC, and PSNC to push the boundaries of scientific discovery and advance state-of-the-art quantum-integrated supercomputing technologies,” said Tim Costa, general manager of the Quantum and HPC business unit at NVIDIA.

The new platform will make it possible to use quantum computers for research in artificial intelligence, energy, biology, chemistry, and other fields. NVIDIA provided examples of real scientific projects that will use the new technology. CUDA-Q — is an open-source quantum-classical accelerated supercomputing platform that does not depend on specific QPUs.