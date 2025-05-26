Oblivion player stole more than 1 million items and received 55,000 years in prison — Tamriel would have been extinct by now

The most notorious thief in Oblivion Remastered was sent to prison for 55,000 years for a million-dollar robbery — he could have survived not only the events of Skyrim but the entirety of Tamriel.

The user under the nickname Scribe_of_Satire decided that Tamriel was living a fancy life and organized the biggest heist in the game’s history. The gamer stole more than 1 million items and «bounty» In-game «bounty» on a player's head, which is set by the system when a player breaks the law was put on him in the amount of 2.1 billion gold. And his arrest disrupted the game time.

«To anyone wondering what’d happen if you went to jail with a bounty of over 2 billion, here ya go!» — writes Scribe_of_Satire.

After the notorious thief was caught, he was sentenced to 55,000 years in prison. At the same time, there were no murders, assaults, or other violent crimes in his «record». Everything he stole was pure loot on a massive scale that even the game could not handle. The in-game calendar was broken: after the deadline passed, the date jumped to minus — the game thought it was 9818 of the Third Age. For reference, the events of Oblivion take place in the 3rd Age of 433.

How to beat the Scribe_of_Satire record is a mystery. Previously, the record was 19 years in prison, as well as 66 years spent by the player trapped in his own paralysis spell. But this is not even close to surpassing 55 thousand years in prison simply because a player «borrowed» too much good from other people’s houses. I wonder if these 55,000 years would be enough to wait for the event TES6? Well, after such a period of time, the hero hardly needs to save Tamriel from the Daedric Prince of Destruction Merunes Dagon. Emperor Uriel Septimus VII may have been looking at Scribe_of_Satire from the heavens and thinking: «Who the *** did I entrust the fate of Tamriel to?».

By the way, the game did allow you to serve your sentence. It’s just that the chronometer broke during this time and the clock went back. This isn’t the first time that «players have been fooled by» in an Oblivion remaster, as someone previously claimed to have found a unique ghost horse. Another player spent an insane amount of gold just to save an inadequate schizoid NPC. This amount would have been enough for him to buy his own house.

Source: Games Radar