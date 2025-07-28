Official renders of Xiaomi Redmi 15 — two versions, 7000 mAh, from $215

After the release of the Redmi Note 14 series, Xiaomi is preparing to launch new ultra-budget smartphones — Redmi 15, 15C, and probably 15R, if we go by last year’s lineup. This time, a regular version of the Redmi 15 will appear, unlike the Redmi 14, which did not have a base model. Moreover, in several modifications at once.

On the network already appeared official renders and specifications of the Redmi 15. The front panel has thinner bezels than the Redmi 13, although it’s not so easy to see in the images. The smartphone was shown in three colors: black, purple, and an intermediate color between gold and silver.

From the back, the body resembles the Redmi Note 15 series. The most interesting thing is the presence of three camera modules. Most likely, in addition to the main sensor, these will be ultra-wide-angle and macro lenses. For comparison, last year’s Redmi 13 had only a 108-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

According to previous leaks, the Redmi 15 will be a significant upgrade, with improved display, battery, processor, and cameras. The specifications of the Redmi 15 4G and Redmi 15 5G models have already been leaked online.

Redmi 15 4G

Thus, the Italian online store has revealed the main characteristics of the Redmi 15 4G model ahead of schedule. The smartphone will have a 6.9-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and an 8-core processor with a frequency of 2 GHz. This is probably a chip MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra. Full camera specifications are not yet known. A 108-megapixel main module and a 13-megapixel front camera are reported.

The source says that the Redmi 15 4G smartphone will have a 7000 mAh battery and will support 33W fast charging. The case will provide protection against dust and water in accordance with the IP64 standard. The device will be 8.6 mm thick and weigh 224 g.

This model will be shown in three colors: Midnight Black, Titan Gray, and Sandy Purple. The variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage is priced at €184.90 (about $217).

Redmi 15 5G

Information about the Redmi 15 5G model comes from India. This model will also have a 6.9-inch display. This time, it is reported to support 144 Hz refresh rate.

To support 5G connectivity, this device has a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3which is a slightly overclocked modification of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. The chip has two productive Cortex-A78 cores (2.3 GHz) and six energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores (2.0 GHz). Another difference from Redmi 15 4G is the camera. The main module has a 50-megapixel sensor, and the front camera is 8-megapixel.

The battery will also please with a capacity of 7000 mAh. It will provide up to 31 days of standby time — a record among the brand’s models. This is a significant jump compared to Redmi 14C 5G (5160 mAh) and Redmi 13 5G (5030 mAh). Protection against external influences — also IP64.

The price of Redmi 15 5G is expected to be $217 for the version with 8/256 GB of storage. Versions with less memory may also be available.