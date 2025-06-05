OKX will stop supporting USDC products from June 13

OKX, one of the most popular crypto exchanges in Ukraine, has announced that it will stop supporting USDC trading associated with Earn products as of June 13. After this date, USDC balances on OKX Earn users’ accounts will be automatically converted to USDT 1:1. Asset balances in the Earn safe mode will also be converted. Trading and deposits in USDC will be unavailable. All trades in USDC will be automatically closed.

The exchange will also remove 11 trading pairs that do not meet the listing criteria from the conversion service. The changes relate to:

ZERO/USDT, ZERO/USD, PRQ/USDT, PRQ/USD, IQ/USD, IQ/USD, ARTY/USDT, ARTY/USD, SAMO/USDT, SAMO/USD, USDT/USDC.

OKX noted that the USDC/USDT pair will remain available for trading.

In all other cases, the system will automatically cancel open orders. The cancellation procedure may take 1-3 business days. The system has also suspended deposit operations for the above cryptocurrencies: ZERO, PRQ, IQ, ARTY, and SAMO from May 28.

The withdrawal of ZERO, PRQ, IQ, ARTY, and SAMO cryptocurrencies will stop on September 4, 2025.

OKX’s April 2025 reserves report indicated an 8.04% decrease in USDC reserves (approximately $100 million). It is worth noting that recently this stablecoin lost its peg to the dollar due to the Cetus protocol hack on the SUI blockchain.

Source: OKX