"Old" gamers spend more on video games than young people — Circana report

Adult gamers spend more money on games than buzzers. According to a Circana study, since the beginning of the year, the younger generation has dramatically decreased spending.

Spending among people aged 18 to 24 fell by 13% from January to April 2025 compared to last year. The most negative impact was on video game purchases — they decreased by almost 25%, says analyst Mat Piscatella, sharing a chart in BlueSky. By comparison, among older generations, the drop in spending does not exceed 5%.

This sharp decline looks particularly unusual, as video games have always been primarily aimed at young people. According to Piscatella, the reason for this is a combination of economic problems: a poor labor market, student loans, and rising prices.

“The rug’s not just being pulled out from under young people, it’s being burned while they’re still standing on it”, — says Piscatella.

The situation is exacerbated by the rise in the price of games and equipment AAA releases increasingly cost $70-80and consoles and PC components are also getting more expensive. Therefore, it is harder for young people to justify a purchase. At the same time, Generation Z has not stopped playing at all — as of March 2025, 28% of gamers are aged 18 to 29. It is just that now they are more likely to choose free or cheaper indie projects, waiting for discounts or promotions.

The popularity of affordable cooperative games such as Peak, Repo, and Lethal Company is another confirmation of the trend. The cost of such projects usually does not exceed $10, they are suitable even for weak PCs and allow you to have fun with friends without spending large sums.

Source: The Wall Street Journal