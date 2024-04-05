Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie to adapt the comic book «Avengelyne» — by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld

A star-studded cast unites to create a movie adaptation of the adventures of the 90s comic book character.

Olivia Wilde perform director, and among the producers are Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap company, which created last year’s highest-grossing film «Barbie», and Simon Kinberg, who wrote and produced several «X-Men» and «Deadpool» films.

«Avengelyne» debuted in 1995 as the story of an angel who comes to Earth with the task of protecting the One — a human who holds the key to saving all of humanity from demons and other monsters. The character was co-created by Katie Christian, Tony Lobito, and Rob Liefeld, known as the founder of Image Comics and creator of the Deadpool character (by the way, the third part of the movie adaptation with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to be released in July).

It is not known who will play Avengelyne — on the screen in 2013, given the previous and failed attempts to adapt it to the lead role involved Gina Carano (played in «Mandalorian» Dune Carousel, but left the project after the scandal).

Robbie is reportedly not going to be part of the cast — but working with comics is not new to her, given her role as Harley Quinn in several DC films.

Wilde, better known as an actress, made her directorial debut in the thriller «Don’t Worry, Baby» with Florence Pugh.

The project does not yet have a «home», but the creative team will try to sell the film to studios and streaming services in the coming weeks.