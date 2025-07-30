OMODA 9 SHS hybrid covered 1175 km and 9 countries on a single charge and tank

The OMODA 9 SHS plug-in hybrid crossover has been put to a serious test in real-world conditions. It managed to cover the route through 9 European countries on one full tank of fuel and one battery charge. The total distance of the autonomous run was 1175 km.

At the same time hybrid plugin surpassed the certified WLTP range of 1127 km. Importantly, this was a trip on real roads, not a laboratory certification run. The route started in Dover in the UK, then passed through France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and ended in Austria. The car drove in cities with traffic jams, overcame mountain passes, and drove on high-speed highways.

More specifically, the journey included the dense traffic of Brussels, the cobblestones of Luxembourg, high-speed German autobahns, and the mountain serpentines of Austria. In fact, the car was in conditions that drivers constantly encounter during their trips.

OMODA UK CEO Gary Lahn noted that this 1175 km run in real-world conditions — is not just a technical achievement, but a new vision of the possibilities of hybrids.

Characteristics of OMODA 9 SHS

The OMODA 9 SHS is a plug-in hybrid with the Super Hybrid System. It combines a 1.5-liter turbo engine with two electric motors. The total power of the power plant is 449 hp and torque is 700 Nm. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 4.9 seconds.

The M3P battery with a capacity of 34.46 kWh is responsible for power supply. This is already a serious level, even compared to some full-fledged electric vehicles. In all-electric mode, the car can travel up to 145 km. This is one of the best figures among hybrids. There is also a 70-liter fuel tank.

The interior features a 24.6-inch curved display, ambient lighting, heated, ventilated and fully reclining seats. The trunk has a basic volume of 660 liters, and with the rear seats folded down, the useful space increases to 1783 liters.

The price of the OMODA 9 SHS plug-in hybrid starts at £44,990 (about $60,100). The manufacturer offers a warranty of — 7 years or 160,000 km for the car and — 8 years for the battery. The price includes RAC Home Start roadside assistance. OMODA’s strategy, which is actively conquering EuropeThe company is focused on rapid global expansion, especially in emerging markets and Europe.

Source: autoevolution