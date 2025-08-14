On AMD Threadripper Pro 9995WX, we ran 400 copies of Doom simultaneously — or 8 copies of Crysis

When the processor is so powerful that you can run hundreds of games and not notice the load. AMD Threadripper Pro 9995WX for $11700 is unlikely to be purchased by gamers, but it is capable of setting records in games.

This is the case when the question “will Crysis pull?” can be answered with “eight Crysis”. The Level1 Techs YouTube channel tested AMD’s new monster processor. Wendell Wilson decided to run several copies of Doom to check how many can be handled by a 96-core chip. It didn’t stop and reached 400 copies on four virtual machines.

Wilson then moved on to testing the CPU in Cinebench 24 and was surprised to find that the system was scoring 500 points lower than expected. What was going on? The processor was so powerful that the youtuber accidentally left 100 copies of Doom running in the background and didn’t notice it. Despite this, the performance was lightning fast.

The enthusiast didn’t limit himself to Doom — with the rest, a task not too difficult for modern systems. He recalled the same memorable question that everyone has been asking since Crysis was released. The computer was able to run eight instances. The limitations were related to video cards: each instance ran on one core with four spares, but the system would need a third video card for playback.

AMD calls Threadripper Pro 9995WX the world’s fastest workstation processor — The test confirmed it. The chip scored 186,000 points in Cinebench R23, and according to TechSpot, capable of 250,000 points by means of extreme cooling. The impression is that this is a qualitative step forward in the development of desktop processors, but keep in mind the cost.