On the way to Diagon Alley: leak from HBO series shows Harry Potter and Hagrid in one scene for the first time

The Harry Potter series is in the the active phase of filming the first season, so more footage of the new characters will gradually appear online. The latest video shows Nick Frost (Hagrid) and Dominic McLaughlin (Harry) in the same scene for the first time.

This is probably a scene from the beginning of the story, when Hagrid picked Harry up from the Dursley home and took him to Diagon Alley to buy all the necessary school supplies. At the same time, observant fans noted that at this stage of filming, the role of the Hogwarts forester was taken over by an understudy, given the man’s massive figure in the video.

The HARRY POTTER TV series is filming in Borough Street 🎥 With Nick Frost’s double (Hagrid) and Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter)! (via lucistan) pic.twitter.com/EosG8wKrF9 — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) August 17, 2025

It is expected that this is the first element of the story that has a chance to become more relevant to the books, as after the “shopping” Frost’s character has to bring the “boy who survived home” and it is his guardians who will be responsible for arriving at the station and finding platform 9¾.

The team behind the new Harry Potter project has previously stated that compliance with the canon of books will become one of their priorities. Previous films have cut and altered a lot of original material due to the limited running time. The series shouldn’t have such problems, given that on plans for an insane 10 seasons.

Most of the filming takes place at the Warner Bros. Leavesden studio, which is located in the suburbs of London and has received a separately built “mini-city” for the series. However, this is the second time that the team has been spotted filming “exterior” footage — previous leaks showed Harry in the company of the Dursleyswho came to the London Zoo to celebrate Dudley’s (Amos Kitson) birthday.

The rest of the cast includes Arabella Staunton (Hermione), Alistair Stout (Ron), John Lithgow (Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), and Paapu Essiedu (Snape). Cast the role of Voldemort has already been chosen, but his identity is not to be disclosed until the release.

The filming of the first season of the Harry Potter series will last until May 2026, and after a break of a couple of months, work will begin on the second season. The premiere with the first 8 episodes (despite previous rumors about 6) is scheduled for 2027.