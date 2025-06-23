«One of Kojima’s best works»: Death Stranding 2 started on Metacritic with 90/100

Is Hideo Kojima a genius again? The average rating of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach on Metacritic was 90 points. And you can check it out in person in a few hours — Digital Deluxe is about to open early access.

At the time of writing, 98 reviews have been published, 90 of them positive. Critics praise the game for its lively gameplay, clearer story, new enemies, and the fact that there are fewer «walking simulator»s. But the concept hasn’t changed: Death Stranding is not for everyone.

What do people say about Death Stranding 2?

Fans of Sam’s adventures will be pleased, as one of the main advantages is the new story GamersRD (90/100) writes that the sequel reveals secondary characters through plot twists and personal interactions TechRadar Gaming (100/100) agrees with this opinion. According to the critic, the traditional plot has given way to the revelation of characters that «impress with their Hideo Kojima arrogance».

«Death Stranding 2 is a phenomenal offering. It’s among Kojima’s very best work not just for its narrative, but for the near-limitless variability in its gameplay opportunities», — writes Dexerto (100/100).

At the same time, the sequel does not deviate too much from the trodden path of», writes XGN (90/100). Kojima has improved on the previous mechanics, such as less tedious walking, more enemies, more infrastructure solutions, and a bit of role-playing mechanics. But it’s still possible to call the sequel a «trekking simulator», though not as harshly, adds Eurogamer (80/100).

Special attention was paid to the visuals. For example, ITC.ua (9/10) notes the jaw-dropping graphics, as well as new opportunities for delivery of goods and the combat system. The critic praises the variety of vehicles and weapons, as well as «meta-irony and breaking the fourth wall». At the same time, the author believes that the combat system, stealth, and bosses could be better.

What we know about Death Stranding and other projects

The sequel takes place 11 months after the first part. The recent gameplay has already shown a base ship, new biomes, and a strange character — Dollman doll. One of the main mysteries is why, after the metamorphosis of the world, Sam continues to work as a courier. It is also known that bosses can be avoided without compromising the plot.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Pre-orders are already coming to an end: the regular edition costs ₴2199, Digital Deluxe — ₴2399. Pre-orders were promised a hologram and exoskeletons, and Digital Deluxe also gives 48 hours of early access. The full release will take place on June 26.

In addition, the Death Stranding universe is getting bigger and bigger — we are waiting for film adaptation by A24. The movie is based on the events of the game, but the fact that the actor playing the role of Sam (Norman Reedus) was not invited raises questions. Why look for another actor if Norman has already been cast? They also announced an animated movie in the Death Stranding universe.