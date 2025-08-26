"One of the best thrillers of the year": Lake of Bones movie rated 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, first trailer is out

Bleecker Street’s new film Bone Lake has finally received its first trailer — previously dubbed “the best thriller of the year” by critics and given a fairly high 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Lake of Bones” — is an erotic horror thriller that tells the story of a couple who go on vacation to a mansion on a lake with the same name as the movie, but find that they have to share the place with another couple. The initially romantic “escape” turns into a nightmare — full of sex, lies, manipulation and, of course, blood.

The film stars Maddie Hasson, Marco Pigossi, Alex Rowe and Andra Nechita. The director is Mercedes Bryce Morgan, and the cinematographer is — Nick Matthews, known for Saw X.

The world premiere of Lake of Bones took place at Fantastic Fest back in 2024:

“Lake of Bones starts out looking like a European relationship drama before it explodes into unusually bloody chaos. The movie changes as secrets are revealed, turning the finale into a real massacre. All four actors, the only actors in the film, do an excellent job of giving this impossible situation a sense of reality. There’s just enough suspense in this Sex, Lies and Airbnb to keep it all together,” — wrote in his reviews columnist Brian Tallerico

Theatrical screening of Lake of Bones will start on October 3, 2025 — on the same day as the acclaimed “Good Boy” (horror filmed from the point of view of a dog)

Trailer

Poster