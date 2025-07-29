The results of a large-scale study conducted in Kenya and Mozambique showed that the use of ivermectin — an antiparasitic drug, reduced the incidence of malaria by 26%.

The effect of this drug turns human blood into poison for insects that die immediately after being bitten. This can complement the arsenal of traditional means of counteraction malaria mosquitoes in African countries, which includes mosquito nets. In addition, local residents also reported a decrease in the number of lice, scabies and bed bugs.

Safe and affordable ivermectin has shown promising results in reducing the spread of malaria in human communities. In a major study called BOHEMIA, researchers found a 26% reduction in new malaria cases.

The study was conducted by Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) with the support of «la Caixa» Foundation in collaboration with the Manhís Center for Health Studies (CISM) and the KEMRI-Wellcome Trust research program. Malaria continues to challenge the global health system. In 2023, 263 million cases of the disease and 597 thousand deaths were reported.

Existing preventive measures, such as long-lasting mosquito nets and indoor residual insecticide spraying, are becoming less effective. This is because mosquitoes are developing resistance to insecticides and change their behavior to attack outdoors or when people are not properly protected.

Usually ivermectin is used against poorly understood tropical diseases such as onchocerciasis (river blindness) and lymphatic filariasis (elephantiasis). However, studies have shown that ivermectin can reduce the incidence of malaria.

The Unitaid-funded BOHEMIA (Broad One Health Endectocide-based Malaria Intervention in Africa) project tested this idea in two large-scale studies conducted by the Medicines and Drugs Administration (MDA) in the high malaria burden region of Kwale District.

The researchers sought to determine whether the monthly administration of ivermectin (400 mcg/kg) for three months at the beginning of the rainy season to reduce the risk of malaria. In Kenya, the program focused on children and adolescents aged 5 to 15 years. In Mozambique, the program targeted children under 5 years of age.

In particular, in the district In Kwale, Kenya, children receiving invermectin had a 26% reduction in malaria compared to children taking a control drug albendazole.

More than 20 thousand people took part in the study and more than 56 thousand treatment sessions were conducted. The results showed that ivermectin significantly reduced malaria incidence, especially among children living far from cluster boundaries or in areas where drug distribution was more effective. No serious side effects were observed from taking the drug.

«We are delighted with these results Ivermectin has shown to be a promising tool for reducing malaria transmission and can complement existing control measures. With continued research, ivermectin could become an effective tool in the fight against malaria and even contribute to its elimination», — one of the project leaders and ISGlobal researcher does not rule out Carlos Chakkur.

However, research in the Mopeya district of Mozambique has faced difficulties. The Gombe cyclone in 2022 and the cholera outbreak that followed significantly disrupted the researchers’ plans. Establishing close cooperation with the Ministry of Health, the National Program fight against malaria and local authorities have played a key role in ensuring that ivermectin is adopted as a mainstream medicine.