OnePlus Nord 5 — exceptional selfie camera and AI powered by Google Gemini from €449

The OnePlus Nord 5 smartphone has just been introduced to the global market, just like the Nord CE5 and other gadgets from the company. The non-CE model has a more powerful processor, better cameras, and a better display.

The phone is based on a chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (1×3 GHz Cortex-X4, 4×2.8 GHz Cortex-A720, GHz Cortex-A520, Adreno 735). It is equipped with 8 GB or 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The storage capacity is 256 GB or 512 GB and works according to the UFS 3.1 standard.

Nord 5 has a 6.83″ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1272 x 2800, a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. The front panel is protected by durable Gorilla Glass 7i. An optical fingerprint scanner is built into the screen, and the selfie camera has a sensor of 50 MP (Samsung JN5). There is a 50 MP main camera (/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS) and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2, 15mm, 116˚, 1/4.0″, 1.12µm, AF).

The new phone runs OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and comes with OnePlus AI package which includes AI Eraser, AI Summary, AI Reply, and several other tools powered by Google Gemini. Also included is the OnePlus Open Canvas multitasking interface, which debuted at OnePlus Open.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

The phone’s 5200 mAh battery is quite large, but not the largest in the lineup — OnePlus Nord CE5 has an exceptional 7100 mAh. Wired charging supports 80W of power, as well as reverse charging up to 5W. The phone measures 163.4 x 77 x 8.1 mm, weighs 211 g and is available in Marble Sands, Dry Ice and Phantom Grey colors. The price starts at €449 for the 8/256 GB version and goes up to €499 for the 12/512 GB version. The free sale starts today.

Sources: OnePlus, GSMArena