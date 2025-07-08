OnePlus Nord CE5 — 7100 mAh, AMOLED 120 Hz for a price of € 299

After preliminary announcement OnePlus has officially unveiled its new Nord series smartphones. As part of the fifth generation, the company offers two models: Nord 5 and Nord CE5. They have a different technical focus, but at the same time complement each other. The Nord 5 is more powerful and has more flagship characteristics, while the Nord CE5 is focused on autonomy and practicality. It boasts the largest battery ever installed in a OnePlus smartphone.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE5

The OnePlus Nord CE5 smartphone has a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (2392×1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate and 1430 nits peak brightness. The screen supports HDR10+ and has an integrated optical fingerprint scanner.

The heart of the novelty is MediaTek Dimensity 8350 system-on-chip. It is complemented by 8 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage. If you want, you can install a microSDXC memory card. However, it doesn’t have a dedicated slot, so you’ll have to install it instead of one of the SIM cards.

On the back of OnePlus Nord CE5 is a dual camera. It includes the main 50-megapixel LYT-600 sensor, complemented by an optical image stabilization system and a 26 mm focal length lens. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module (OV08D10) with a 16 mm focal length. The camera supports RAW HDR and Real Tone exposure algorithms, available to owners of the OnePlus 13. The front camera in the round hole of the display has a 16-megapixel sensor (IMX480).

Perhaps the most interesting feature of the new Nord CE5 is its 7100 mAh battery, which is on par with some compact tablets. According to OnePlus, the smartphone can withstand more than 27 hours of YouTube video watching, 18 hours of Instagram use, and more than 9 hours of gaming. The device supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and safe battery bypass mode.

The device runs OxygenOS 15.0 based on Android 15. The manufacturer promises to release 4 OS updates and 6 years of security updates.

OnePlus Nord CE5 price

OnePlus Nord CE5 smartphone is available in three colors: Black Infinity, Marble Mist, and Nexus Blue. The new device is already available in Europe for €299 for the 8/128 GB version and €349 for the 8/256 GB version.

Source: gsmarena