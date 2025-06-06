OnePlus Pad 3 is out – a tablet starting at €599 that competes with laptops

OnePlus has tried to shake up the tablet market with its new OnePlus Pad 3. This new product is not just «slightly better than last year’s». It is something closer to laptopbut with the soul of a tablet. The company has implemented a large screen, productive components, long battery life, and most importantly — a free keyboard in the kit for those who manage to press «order» in time.

Specifications of the OnePlus Pad 3

The main pride of the novelty is the screen. OnePlus Pad 3 has a 13.2-inch IPS display. The device uses a 12-bit panel that provides a resolution of 3392×2400 pixels (which is marketing called 3.4K), brightness up to 900 nits, support for Dolby Vision HDR and a stylus. To make the sound match the image, the tablet is equipped with eight speakers. For comparison, OnePlus Pad 2 had six. So now watching movies on the couch — it’s almost like a home theater. But there is no headphone jack.

The processor is responsible for high performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. The 12 GB version has LPDDR5X 4266 MHz, but the top-of-the-line version has LPDDR5T 4800 MHz, which is closer to the performance of ultrabooks. For file storage, 256 or 512 GB of storage is offered. The processor is cooled by an upgraded heat dissipation system with 34,857 mm² of area. It is 14% more efficient than the previous one.

The main camera on the rear panel is a single 13-megapixel camera. It is capable of recording video in 4K resolution. The front camera is 8-megapixel and only supports 1080p. The «more and more» theme continues in the battery. Now the battery has a capacity of 12140 mAh — compared to 9510 mAh in its predecessor. The charging power has also been increased — 80 watts versus 67 watts.

The tablet runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15. OnePlus has integrated its own features based on Google Gemini: translation, text summarization, speech and text generation, Circle to Search — all of this works right in the tablet. And the tablet can also synchronize with your OnePlus smartphone: messages, clipboard, photos, videos — all at your fingertips. And best of all, you can connect the tablet to your Mac, even with gesture and drag-and-drop support.

Price

The new OnePlus Pad 3 is now available for pre-order in Europe and North America. In Europe, the nominal price of €699 has been reduced to €599 during the promotional period. You get a free additional storage and a choice of OnePlus Pad 3 smart keyboard or Folio Case. In addition, there is a 10% discount for students, the possibility of exchanging up to 50% off OnePlus Pad Go or OnePlus Watch 3 tablets. Deliveries start on July 2.

The tablet is available with branded accessories:

OnePlus Stylo 2 — stylus with 16 thousand levels of sensitivity, feedback, laser pointer and ultra-low latency;

OnePlus Smart Keyboard — 6-row keyboard with a row of functions, trackpad, and NFC for quick connectivity.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is an example of how a tablet can become a worthy alternative to a laptop, but remain thin and autonomous.

Source: gsmarena