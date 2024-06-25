OnePlus removes SuperVOOC charger from Nord CE 4 Lite in Europe

With the release of the new Nord CE 4 Lite smartphone, OnePlus has decided to join the rest of the industry and remove the charger from the package. This «limited» package will be offered in some markets.

Thus, on the Indian website, the specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite indicate that the package includes a charger.

At the same time, the company’s UK and European websites do not list the charger as part of the package. For Ukrainian website The Nord CE 4 Lite also does not include a charger (nor a protective case).

This may upset buyers, as OnePlus has packaged its smartphones with fairly high-quality and powerful chargers that support SuperVOOC fast charging technology. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite offers 80W SuperVOOC charging. But it’s not clear what charging speeds are available through the common USB-PD standard. For example, the OnePlus 12 offered a much slower charging speed via USB-PD.

At the time of writing, OnePlus has not commented on the request for reasons for not including the bundled charger in Europe and the UK. The company was also asked about the charging speed of the Nord CE 4 Lite when using USB-PD adapters, but it has not yet provided an answer.

Source: androidauthority