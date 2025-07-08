OnePlus unveils 11″ Pad Lite tablet — more memory with LTE only

The OnePlus Pad Lite has entered the global market, and the available configurations are a bit strange. Also, the tablet is not the cheapest.

The tablet is only available in Wi-Fi (6GB/128GB) and LTE (8GB/128GB model) versions. Both have an 11-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits brightness, 90 Hz frequency, and 10-bit color depth (8+2). Inside is a MediaTek Helio G100 chip. All this variety is available in only one color: Aero Blue.

The Pad Lite is equipped with a 9340 mAh battery with 33W charging support, four high-resolution speakers with Omnibearing Sound Field support. There are two cameras on board, one front and one rear, both 5 MP.

Interesting features include Open Canvas, seamless image sharing with iPhone and Android, screen mirroring, and a child mode.

The rather heavy OnePlus Pad Lite (530 g) has dimensions of 254.9 x 166.5 x 7.4 mm. In Europe, the 6GB/128GB Wi-Fi version costs €199, and the 8GB/128GB LTE version is available for €229. The tablet is on sale from today.

Source: OnePlus