Only iPhone: Microsoft will ban Chinese employees from using Android smartphones for work

Microsoft has informed its employees in China that starting in September they will be able to use only iPhones for work. This way, the company blocks the use of Android devices in the workflow.

According to an internal memo to employees, Microsoft will soon require Chinese employees to use only Apple devices to verify their identity when logging into work computers or phones. This measure is part of Microsoft’s global Secure Future Initiative. It is aimed at ensuring that all employees use the Microsoft Authenticator password manager and the Identity Pass program.

The move highlights the fragmentation of the limited Android app stores in China and the growing differences between the Chinese and foreign mobile ecosystems. Unlike the iOS store, Google Play is not available in China. Therefore, local smartphone manufacturers such as Huawei and Xiaomi have their own platforms. Microsoft has decided to block access to its corporate resources from these devices because they do not have access to Google’s mobile services in the country.

All Chinese employees who use Android phones will be provided with an iPhone 15 as a one-time purchase, the note said. The company will make the iPhone available for pickup in various centers in China, including Hong Kong, where Google services are available.

Source: bloomberg