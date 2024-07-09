OnlyFans held the first ever contest for neural networks «Miss AI» — who won?

Online platform Fanvue sponsored the «Miss AI» contest, which determined the winners. It is a platform that allows authors to post content that was created using artificial intelligence. The first three Fanvue World AI Creator Awards total $20,000.

The first contest «Miss AI» featured women created by artificial intelligence. The list of winners was headed by virtual personalities from Morocco, France, and Portugal. On the Fanvue platform, creators share monetized content with their followers. But unlike many other similar sites, it allows publishing content created by artificial intelligence as long as it complies with the community’s rules and is clearly labeled as artificial.

One and a half thousand creators took part in the contest. The author who created the winner «Miss AI» will receive a $13,000 reward, including a $5,000 cash prize and PR support. The jury consisted of a contest historian, a media entrepreneur, and two AI developers. The participants were evaluated for their realism, technique, and social impact.

The winner: Kenza Layli

Kenza Layli is the biggest influencer among the finalists with over 193,000 Instagram followers. The Moroccan virtual girl is one of three AI-created siblings with a total of over 300,000 followers.

Second place: Lalina

«Frenchwoman» Lalina was created to look as realistic as possible. She has over 95,000 followers on Instagram.

Third place: Olivia C

Olivia Xi, a Portuguese AI model, is described as an AI traveler in the big real world. Her creator uses Midjourney to create images and Adobe AI to enhance them.

Aiyana Rainbow

This participant is from Romania and promotes «love and diversity in all forms». Ayana Rainbow is described as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. She works on the basis of ChatGPT and LeonardoAI.

Anne Kerdi

Anne Curdy also represents France. She aims to democratize artificial intelligence by «demonstrating its capabilities in creating images, texts, audio, and video».

Ailya Lou Aila Lu is described as a «Japanese-Afro-Brazilian artist» with deep roots in Brazilian culture. She was created using text prompts fed into AI software. Eliza Khan Eliza Khan is very influential in the AI world in Bangladesh. She talks about the trends of the younger generation and dreams of a more inclusive world.

Asena Ilik

Asena Ilik’s goal is to show how you can become an influencer «without selling sex». The Turkish model seems to be a car enthusiast, if her Instagram feed is any indication.

Seren Ay

Seren Aye is described as the first female AI brand ambassador in Turkey. Her content shows her doing male-dominated jobs, and her photos can sometimes contain elements of time travel.

Zara Shatavari

Zara Shatavari from India was created to be the face of a female hormone supplement called Hermones, but it is unclear if the partnership is still ongoing. According to the description, she advocates for access to medical care and informs society about hormonal imbalances.

Source: Busines Insider