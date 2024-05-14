OpenAI has created a ChatGPT desktop application for macOS and opened general access to the GPT Store

OpenAI CTO Mira Murati has announced the release of the ChatGPT desktop application. It is currently available for macOS only.

OpenAI demonstrated the desktop application during its event on Tuesday. Users could open ChatGPT in a small window next to another program. They would ask ChatGPT questions about what was on their screen by typing or speaking the query. ChatGPT could then respond based on what it «sees».

OpenAI says that users can ask ChatGPT questions using the Option + Space key combination, as well as take and discuss screenshots within the program. The program will be available to users of the paid and free versions of the service. However, from now on, it will be available only for ChatGPT Plus users, and a wider rollout will take place in the coming weeks.

OpenAI plans to launch the Windows «version of the program later this year». ChatGPT is already available as an app for iOS and Android.

At the same time, OpenAI announced an update to the ChatGPT interface and shared its images. The changes are really minor. They appear on the main screen and message layout.

«We know that these models are getting more and more complex», — explains Mira Murati. «But we want to make the interaction more natural, easier, and so that you don’t focus on the user interface at all, but rather on the collaboration with ChatGPT».

At the same time, OpenAI is making a number of its features that were previously available only on a subscription basis available to users of the free version of ChatGPT. The most interesting of these is the ability to work with the GPT Store and use custom bots.

Company opened its own GPT Store for paid subscribers only four months ago, on January 10. The store allows ChatGPT Plus subscribers to create and share their own chatbots, called GPTs. OpenAI offers an engagement-based revenue sharing program for GPT developers. But the audience for the bots was limited due to the restriction of access to paid ChatGPT users only. Now the situation should improve with the wider availability of the store.

