"OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive": Elon Musk reacts to the launch of GPT-5 in the company's products

Elon Musk continues to mercilessly criticize OpenAI. This time, he directed his apocalyptic thoughts toward Microsoft, which has implemented GPT-5 in its software products.

With the words “OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive” Musk commented Satya Nadella’s position as chairman of the company in X about launch of GPT-5 across the entire software stack, including 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry (yes, perhaps Redmond should be more original in their names).

“This is the most powerful model from our partners at OpenAI, offering powerful new advances in thinking, coding, and chat, all trained on Azure,” Nadella commented on the news.

The Microsoft CEO also noted that only Sam Altman recently “joined”to introduce GPT-4 to Bing. Nadella noted the huge progress of the technology since then and its acceleration over time. Elon Musk commented on this, and both CEOs of large companies argued a bit.

“People have been trying to eat Microsoft for 50 years, and that’s the fun of it! Every day you learn something new, innovate, collaborate, and compete. I’m looking forward to Grok 4 on Azure and I’m looking forward to Grok 5!”, Nadella said.

Tesla’s CEO is perhaps the harshest critic of the multibillion-dollar partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI. A former member of the latter’s board of directors, Musk has already filed two sued OpenAI, citing «a blatant betrayal of its founding mission» as it seeks to be a commercial rather than a public organization. According to Windows Central, even Musk’s lawyer called The latter claim is frankly weak.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman doesn’t seem too concerned about the allegations either. In a recent interview he told CNBC that he doesn’t think much of Musk, who “tweeted all day about how terrible OpenAI is.” As the saying goes, the caravan marches on despite the unfriendly outsiders’ shouts.