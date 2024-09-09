OpenAI may increase the cost of ChatGPT subscription to $2000 for access to new AI models

OpenAI is considering a rapid increase in the cost of premium subscriptions to ChatGPT due to the release of advanced Strawberry and Orion models.

According to the information according to anonymous sources at The Information, OpenAI is considering introducing a $2000 subscription to work with advanced AI models. This price is significantly higher than the current ChatGPT Plus tariff, which costs $20 per month and provides priority access, the ability to create your own AI assistants, and use the DALL-E 3 image generator. The subscription period remains unspecified and can vary from monthly to annual.

OpenAI is working on a new AI model codenamed «Strawberry», which is expected to be presented this fall. Strawberry will be able to solve complex multi-stage tasks, including solving complex mathematical equations that usually require human level thinking. To achieve this goal, OpenAI will apply the latest learning methods that will allow AI models to improve based on feedback from people and real data. In addition, Strawberry will help generate high-quality data for an even more advanced language model called «Orion», which the company is also working on.

The development of such complex AI models requires significant financial investments. ChatGPT Premium was projected to generate approximately $2 billion annually, but even this amount may not be enough to cover the enormous costs of computing power required to develop and maintain these systems. According to experts, OpenAI spends approximately $700,000 per day only on the operation of the existing version of ChatGPT.

Despite the considerable popularity of ChatGPT, which includes With more than 200 million weekly active users and more than a million business subscribers, the company continues to suffer financial losses. According to reports from July, OpenAI may lose $5 billion this year and, without additional funding, risks exhausting its funds within 12 months.

The introduction of a $2,000 subscription could be a turning point that will make the most advanced generative AI available mainly to corporate clients. The question remains whether such a step would be in line with OpenAI’s stated mission «to ensure that artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity».

Source: Techspot