OpenAI Sora video generator is now free on Bing — how to use it

It seems that just a year or two ago, AI video generation was limited and offered to users exclusively on a paid basis. However, the AI world does not stand still, and video generation from text is becoming more and more accessible. And now, Microsoft has decided to change the rules of the game — from now on, you can make a video from text for free right from your smartphone.

Microsoft announced about the launch of a new tool — Bing Video Creator (in addition to Bing Image Creator). This feature allows you to create AI-generated videos by simply describing what you want to see. The heart of this tool is Sora — a model from OpenAI that converts text to video. Users ChatGPT Plus are already familiar with it, but now it’s available to a wider audience — in the Bing mobile app.

«Bing Video Creator turns your text queries into short videos. Simply describe what you want to see and watch your idea come to life,» Microsoft explains in its blog post.

The company claims that it wants to make video generation using AI accessible to everyone. To do this, it is enough to have a smartphone with the Bing app installed. In the app, you should select a video generator, enter a description, and wait from a few tens of seconds to several minutes for the video to be created. The system will then notify you when it is ready. You can save your videos, share them, or get a direct link to publish them elsewhere. Microsoft keeps your videos for up to 90 days.

There are currently some limitations to using the Bing video generator. For example, the video length is only up to 5 seconds. Currently, only one format is available — vertical (9:16). However, Microsoft promises that support for the horizontal format (16:9) will be available in the near future. The number of generations is also limited. Each user gets 10 quick video generations in advance. After using them, you can either wait longer using the «Standard» speed or exchange Microsoft Rewards points to continue using the «Fast» option.

The service is already available on Android and iOS via the Bing mobile app. In the coming weeks, it will also be available on PCs via the Bing website. The best part is that it’s free. Usually, access to Sora is only possible with a ChatGPT Plus subscription for $20 per month.

Interestingly, this video generation feature is not currently available in Microsoft Copilot — the main AI-based assistant that works in both Windows and Office. This is a bit strange, but Microsoft probably just wants to increase the popularity of Bing.

Source: windowscentral, windowsreport