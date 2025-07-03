Opera 120 gets its own AI translator for 40 languages and security improvements

Usually, updating a web browser is a routine thing that happens once every few weeks and goes almost unnoticed by the user. But sometimes there are releases that really deserve attention. This is exactly the case with Opera 120, the new version of the popular browser that is already available for download. The development team hasn’t just improved the little things, but added several important features, including AI-powered translation.

Thus, the main new feature in Opera 120 is a built-in AI translation system that supports more than 40 languages. Ukrainian is among them. To activate Opera Translate, click the globe-shaped button next to the address bar. You can translate the language of a website once or set up automatic translation of websites for specific languages.

Opera Translate’s peculiarity is that the translation is processed without the participation of third-party services. The entire process takes place on Opera’s European servers using the Lingvanex language model. This allows you to maintain confidentiality and not transfer any information to third parties.

It is also worth noting that the latest version of the browser is now based on Chromium 135. This should improve compatibility with modern web standards.

In addition to translation, Opera 120 offers a number of other improvements:

Better password management in the updated pop-up window, which will make it easier to authorize sites.

Improvements to the Split Screen mode, which allows you to work with several sites simultaneously in one window. These improvements were made based on user requests.

Tab Islands extension — tab grouping feature that makes navigation more convenient.

Special attention should be paid to the fix for the critical vulnerability CVE-2025-6554 in the JavaScript V8 engine. It could potentially allow attackers to take control of the device. The new version of the browser successfully fights this.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

You can download Opera 120 from the official project website. An already installed browser will automatically install the update after a reboot.

At the same time, it is worth noting that Opera Crypto Wallet is being discontinued. The wallet will have full functionality until July 15, 2025. After that, users will have limited access to their recovery phrase. The wallet will be completely deleted on January 1, 2026.

As a reminder, Opera Software recentlylauncheda new browser called «Opera Air», which contains interesting additions for «mental health» users and concentration.

Source: pcworld