OPPO A5 and A5x are already in Ukraine — strong protection and 6000 mAh battery from 6499 UAH

New budget smartphones of the A: A5x and A5. These new products are characterized by a high level of protection and a high-capacity battery with a 5-year service life. Earlier, the following models went on sale OPPO A5 Pro and OPPO A5 Pro 5G.

Protection

The OPPO A5 and OPPO A5x are IP65 water and dust resistant. The sealed body keeps out dust, sand or lint particles, raindrops, accidental spills from drinks or moisture in the kitchen. The SIM card slot is sealed with silicone gaskets, and the USB-C connector is protected by a waterproof socket. Inside the devices, critical components are additionally protected by special foams and glue to reduce the impact of vibrations and shocks.

The devices comply with military shock resistance standards and have the SGS Gold Label. The results of laboratory tests confirm the durability of smartphones in the event of falls, scratches from keys, and even in the event of a car accident The double tempered screen can withstand impacts 160% stronger than ordinary glass.

Specifications of the OPPO A5 and OPPO A5x

Smartphones OPPO A5 and OPPO A5x have 6.67-inch IPS displays with a resolution of 1604×720 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The devices also have the same Snapdragon 6s Gen1 processor. The OPPO A5 is equipped with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. OPPO A5x has only 4 GB of RAM and one version of storage with a capacity of 128 GB. There is a memory card slot.

Another difference between the models is the cameras. The more affordable OPPO A5x has a single 32-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel front camera. In the case of OPPO A5, the main camera is dual. It contains a 50-megapixel main module and a 2-megapixel auxiliary monochrome depth module. The front camera is also 5-megapixel.

Both new products have 6000 mAh batteries. Thanks to this, the smartphones can work up to 16.34 hours of non-stop YouTube video playback, up to 26.6 hours of voice calls with the screen off, or up to 450 hours of standby time. The 45W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology allows you to charge the battery up to 30% in 21 minutes, and a full charge takes 84 minutes. The manufacturer promises a 5-year battery life. The battery will retain more than 80% of its original capacity even after 1700 charging cycles, which is equivalent to five years of active use.

OPPO A5x is additionally equipped with an IR port, which allows you to use your smartphone as a remote control for compatible devices. But the OPPO A5 version has no mention of this. Both devices have the same dimensions of 165.71×76.24×7.99 mm and weigh 193 g.

Price

The OPPO A5 6/128 GB and OPPO A5 8/256 GB smartphones are priced at UAH 7499 and UAH 8499, respectively. And the junior version of OPPO A5х 4/128 GB is available at a price of UAH 6499. Until July 27, 2025, when purchasing these new products, the buyer receives ORPO Enco Buds3 wireless headphones as a gift.

OPPO A5 is available in two colors: Aurora Green and Mist White. Each variant has a matte texture created using precision CNC machining and UV printing technology. At the same time, OPPO A5x is available in two colors: Cosmic Blue and Glowing White.