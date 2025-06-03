OPPO A5 Pro 5G is already in Ukraine – underwater shooting and a 5800 mAh battery for 10 thousand UAH

Shortly after entering the market OPPO A5 Pro OPPO AED Ukraine has started selling a new budget smartphone — OPPO A5 Pro 5G. This model offers a high level of protection against external influences and a capacious battery.

The OPPO A5 Pro 5G smartphone has a 6.67-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1604×720 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The Glove Touch function allows you to control the device with gloves on. The device is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor (as in the recent Sharp Aquos Wish 5). It is complemented by 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of built-in UFS 2.2 storage.

The camera on the back of the smartphone has two modules. The main one is 50-megapixel. There is also an auxiliary 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The front camera in the round hole of the display contains an 8-megapixel sensor. The software adds AI-based features, including:

AI Portrait retouching

AI Image Crop 2.0

AI Removing blips

AI Blur removal

AI Studio for photo editing

In addition, the device supports underwater shooting without additional covers. This is ensured by the IP69 protection level. The smartphone has also been certified for military shock resistance.

OPPO A5 Pro 5G smartphone is equipped with a 5800 mAh battery. It supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging. There are also stereo speakers with support for Ultra Volume Mode, which increases the volume by up to 300%. Additionally, the manufacturer reports on technologies and features that improve communication and gaming performance. The device runs on ColorOS 15.0, which is based on Android 15.

The new OPPO A5 Pro 5G has gone on sale in Ukraine at a recommended price of UAH 9999. When purchasing the A5 Pro 5G smartphone from June 2 to June 22, 2025, each buyer receives OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro wireless headphones as a gift. The device is available in two colors: Black and Brown (194 g, 7.76 mm) and Olive Green (195 g, 7.86 mm). The back panel of the Olive Green variant is covered with vegan leather.