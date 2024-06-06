OPPO Enco X3i headphones offer adaptive ANC, customized sound profiles, up to 44 hours of battery life, and a price of UAH 4999

OOPPO AED Ukraine has presented the third generation of wireless headphones — OPPO Enco X3i in Ukraine. They feature active noise cancellation and are positioned as a Hi-Res Audio wireless device.

OPPO Enco X3i are equipped with two dynamic drivers: a 10.4 mm woofer and a 6 mm tweeter. According to the developer, the headphones reach a wide frequency range from 15 Hz to 40 kHz. The new product supports Bluetooth 5.3, LHDC 5.0, and several OPPO proprietary technologies to improve sound transmission. For example, OPPO Alive Audio allows you to simulate spatial 3D sound, creating depth and dimension, regardless of the device or sound source. The updated Golden Sound 2.0 technology provides a quick audio test, after which the headphones generate personalized audio profiles and fine-tune the audio output individually for each user.

It is also noted that OPPO Enco X3i are equipped with intelligent noise cancellation technology certified by TÜV Rheinland. The headphones have a 4000 Hz blocking range and a noise reduction depth of up to 49 dB. The Smart-Scene intelligent noise cancellation function uses three built-in microphones to detect ambient noise and applies proprietary algorithms to select the most appropriate noise cancellation mode depending on the user’s environment. It also provides algorithms for call noise reduction and wind noise reduction.

Fully charged, the headphones provide up to 10 hours of continuous playback with active noise canceling turned off. When paired with the charging case, the battery life is extended to 44 hours. The fast charge function extends playback time to 7 hours after a 10-minute charge. The headphones are IP55-rated for protection against dust and moisture.

The headphones weigh 4.8 g each. They are equipped with a touch control panel that allows you to control the volume, among other things. The headphones combine a metallic finish with a matte texture. The new products are available in two colors, Electric Blue and Meteor Grey.

In Ukraine, the new OPPO Enco X3i wireless headphones can be purchased at the start of sales until 06/16/2024 for UAH 4999 instead of UAH 5555.