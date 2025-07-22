Oppo launches K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro — 7000 mAh battery, fan, and water protection for $250

Oppo has launched two new pre-top level smartphones Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro. They feature an active cooling system with a small fan. Thanks to this, their chips do not overheat even under prolonged load, for example, in games.

Specifications of the Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro

Both new products have a 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2800×1280 pixels and 10-bit color reproduction. The panels provide a peak brightness of 1600 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and the sensor sampling rate is 240 Hz.

The main difference between the two models is the chipset and memory. The younger version of Oppo K13 Turbo contains a processor Dimensity 8450 (as well as Oppo Reno14 Pro), which includes 8 Cortex-A725 cores (up to 3.25 GHz) and a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU. The chip is complemented by 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256 or 512 GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage. In the case of Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, the processor is used Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (1 Cortex-X4 core with a frequency of up to 3.21 GHz, 7 Cortex-A720 cores with a frequency of up to 3 GHz, Adreno 825 GPU). Also available in this model is faster UFS 4.0 storage with a capacity of up to 512 GB and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. There is no memory card slot.

In both cases, an active cooling system is used. It includes an evaporation chamber with an area of 7000 mm², a 0.1 mm high finned radiator, and a fan rotating at 18,000 rpm with 0.1 mm thick blades. The fan improves heat dissipation of the cooling system by 20%.

Different processors perform differently under prolonged load. For example, the Oppo K13 Turbo (with Dimensity 8450 chip) heats up to 43.3°C after 3 hours of continuous play in a popular MOBA game in a room with a temperature of 25°C. The K13 Turbo Pro model has a temperature of 42.2°C under the same conditions. In games, both new products provide frame generation, resolution scaling, and support for Super HDR without additional load on the GPU.

Despite the presence of a fan, the smartphones are highly protected from water: IPX6 (splashes), IPX8 (immersion), and IPX9 (water jets). The fan is also protected from damage if the phone is dropped.

The cameras in both smartphones are almost identical and rather unremarkable. On the back, there is a dual camera, which contains a 50-megapixel sensor and a lens with a focal length of 27 mm (f/1.8). The second module is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. In the case of Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, the camera additionally received optical image stabilization. Video recording in 4K/60p resolution is supported. The 16-megapixel front camera (23 mm, f/2.4) supports 1080/30p video recording.

Both models have a 7000 mAh battery and support 80W fast charging. Thanks to this, 68% of the battery capacity can be restored in half an hour. The bypass charging function is also supported Oppo claims a battery life of 5 years.

The new devices are equipped with stereo speakers and vibration motors to provide tactile feedback. The fingerprint scanner is located under the display. There is also an NFC module and an infrared emitter. The devices support 5G, but the list of supported bands is slightly different. Another difference is in Wi-Fi support: Oppo K13 Turbo is limited to the standard Wi-Fi 6 (ax), and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro boasts a faster standard Wi-Fi 7 (be).

Price

These new products are already available for pre-order in China, and actual deliveries will begin on July 25.

Oppo K13 Turbo price:

12 GB + 256 GB ─ $250;

16 GB + 256 GB ─ $280;

12 GB + 512 GB ─ $320.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro price:

12 GB + 256 GB ─ $280;

16 GB + 256 GB ─ $305;

12 GB + 512 GB ─ $335;

16 GB + 512 GB ─ $375.

Source: innogyan, gsmarena