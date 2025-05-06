OPPO Reno13 F and FS are already in Ukraine — IP69 protection, large battery and price from 15 thousand UAH

After the recent launch of a budget smartphone in Ukraine OPPO A5 Pro The Chinese company has offered its Ukrainian fans several mid-range models. We are talking about OPPO Reno13 FS 5G, Reno13 F 5G, and Reno13 F 4G. The new products have IP69 protection and underwater shooting capabilities. The smartphones can withstand immersion to a depth of 2 meters for up to 30 minutes.

The Reno13 F line has been enhanced with artificial intelligence features. AI Live Photos ensures sharpness and smoothness of the shot thanks to stabilization algorithms that compensate for hand shake. There’s also an AI Editor that offers AI Glare Removal, AI Sharpening, AI Detail Enhancement, and AI Image Crop 2.0 to remove unnecessary detail from photos. There’s also a new AI Studio that allows you to turn a static photo into a dynamic 3-second video or create a group portrait of up to 20 people in art or painting format.

OPPO Reno13 FS 5G

OPPO Reno13 FS 5G, the best and most expensive of the new smartphones, features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The device contains a processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 with Adreno 710 GPU (676 MHz), 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512 GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage.

The rear panel has a triple camera. It includes a 50-megapixel main module with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module, and a 2-megapixel macro module. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor. The smartphone has a 5800 mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.

Reno13 FS 12/512 5G in Lavender Purple, Graphite Grey and Luminous Blue colors is available for 19999 UAH

OPPO Reno13 F 5G

This model also has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with Adreno 710 GPU (676 MHz). In this case, 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage are available. Camera, battery, and charging characteristics are the same as the older model.

The price of Reno13 F 8/256 5G is 14999 UAH. The smartphone is available in Lavender Purple, Graphite Grey, and Luminous Blue colors.

OPPO Reno13 F 4G

The OPPO Reno13 F 4G version also features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. However, this model uses a MediaTek Helio G100 processor with an ARM G57 MC2 GPU. LPDDR4X RAM is available in 8 GB, but the built-in storage based on UFS 2.2 is offered with a capacity of 512 GB.

The number of camera sensors and the resolution of individual modules are the same as in the two models presented above. However, in this case, there is no mention of optical image stabilization in the specifications. The battery and charging speed are the same as the other two models.

The Reno13 F 8/512 4G smartphone in Lavender Purple and Graphite Grey colors is available for 14999 UAH.