OPPO Reno14 5G, FS 5G, and F 5G are already in Ukraine: AI smartphones from UAH 16 thousand

OPPO AED Ukraine presented on the Ukrainian market OPPO Reno14 series of smartphones. Three models will be available to consumers: Reno14 5G, Reno14 FS 5G, and Reno14 F 5G. They are positioned as smartphones with artificial intelligence.

OPPO Reno14 5G

OPPO Reno14 5G has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2760×1256 pixels. The screen supports 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 600 nits typical brightness and 1200 nits peak brightness. The processor is responsible for performance Dimensity 8350. A model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will be available in Ukraine. The case provides protection against dust and water according to the IP69 standard.

The camera on the back panel consists of three modules. The main one has a 50-megapixel sensor, OIS and f/1.8 lens. It is complemented by a 50-megapixel periscopic telephoto module (80 mm, 3.5x, OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with autofocus. The front camera also contains a 50-megapixel autofocus sensor. Reno14 5G is equipped with a triple flash system. The main and ultra-wide-angle cameras use dual flashes for high-quality lighting up close. The third unit is the industry’s first dedicated flash for a telephoto module. This flash system provides 10 times the brightness of previous generation solutions. This allows you to illuminate distant objects well.

The battery capacity is 6000 mAh. The device supports 80W fast charging. The new product is 7.32 mm thick and weighs 187 g. The body provides protection against water and dust according to the IP69 standard.

OPPO Reno14 FS 5G

OPPO Reno14 FS 5G uses a 6.57-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2372×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device runs on the platformQualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1with Adreno 710 GPU. The amount of RAM is 12 GB, and the built-in storage capacity is 512 GB.

The camera on the back is also triple, but a little simpler. The main 50-megapixel module is complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module and a 2-megapixel macro module. The front camera is 32-megapixel. Reno14 FS 5G is equipped with a dual flash system for close-ups, which provides twice the brightness of the previous generation.

The battery capacity is also 6000 mAh, but the fast charging power is limited to 45W. Water and dust protection has been retained.

OPPO Reno14 F 5G

The device has a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2372 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The screen supports typical brightness of up to 600 nits and peak brightness of up to 1400 nits. It also claims to cover 100% of the sRGB and DCI-P3 color ranges.

Like the OPPO Reno14 FS 5G version, this model has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with Adreno 710 GPU. The smartphone can contain 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage UFS 3.1. The ability to install a memory card is supported. OPPO Reno14 F 5G smartphone has a 6000 mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.

The camera on the back is triple. It includes a 50-megapixel main module with 2-axis OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module and a 2-megapixel macro module. The main camera is capable of recording video up to 4K/30p. The front-facing camera has a 32-megapixel sensor and autofocus, and video recording is limited to 1080/30p. Artificial intelligence The manufacturer pays special attention to the AI capabilities of the Reno14 series. The Livephoto 2.0 AI function uses the Dual Exposure Fusion hardware solution. In fact, Reno14 series smartphones simultaneously take a short shot to capture motion and a long shot to collect more light, combining these shots in real time. At the same time, the AI Editor offers a set of tools for easy photo editing. AI Recompose automatically adjusts proportions, crops and adjusts images, correcting distortions and applying various filters. Users can choose from several options and get the result in one click. With AI Perfect Shot, the smartphone can correct unwanted facial expressions, closed eyes, or hair covering the face. AI Image Eraser removes unwanted people or objects with a single touch, AI Reflection Remover detects and eliminates glass reflections, AI Clarity Enhancer uses artificial intelligence to enhance the clarity of details after cropping, and AI Unblur adds clarity to blurry photos.

Price

The Reno14 5G (12/256 GB) smartphone is available at a price of UAH 29,999. The Reno14 FS 5G (12/512 GB) model costs UAH 24,999. The Reno14 F 5G version will go on sale later at a price starting at UAH 15,999.

During the launch period, from August 25 to September 14, 2025, all customers who purchase OPPO Reno14 or OPPO Reno14 FS will receive OPPO Enco Air4 Pro headphones as a gift and 6 months of screen protection service. In addition, OPPO Reno14 owners will receive 2 TB of cloud storage for 3 months free of charge and advanced artificial intelligence capabilities of Google AI Pro.