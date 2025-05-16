Oppo Reno14 and Reno14 Pro introduced ─ 8 hours of play with 6200 mAh battery from $390

Oppo has launched two new mid-range smartphones, Reno14 and Reno14 Pro, with a strong focus on video recording, battery life, and performance. Both smartphones are designed for those who actively shoot video, play games, or conduct live broadcasts — even in difficult conditions.

Oppo Reno14 Pro

Sr model The Oppo Reno14 Pro has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800×1272 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen supports HDR10+ and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The device includes latest MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor (all 8 Arm Cortex-A725 cores in 1+3+4 configuration and Arm Mali-G720 MC7 GPU). The chip is complemented by 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage with a capacity of 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB. There is no memory card slot. However, there is an infrared emitter and protection against dust and water according to the IP69 standard. The possibility of underwater shooting is declared.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6200 mAh battery. It supports 80W fast wired charging, 50W fast wireless charging, and reverse wired charging. The battery provides up to 5 hours of streaming or 8 hours of gaming. The novelty has a Live Recording function that records the last 30 seconds of gameplay, even if you pressed «record» after the event — the moment will not be lost.

One of the main features of Reno14 Pro is four 50-megapixel cameras:

main (f/1.8, with optical stabilization),

Periscope with 3.5x zoom (85 mm, also with OIS),

ultra-wide (116° viewing angle, with autofocus),

frontal with a viewing angle of 90° (f/2.0).

Interestingly, all cameras support 4K video recording at 60 fps. The rear cameras can also do this with super stabilization, and the front camera can do it without stabilization (or 1080p with it). The device has three built-in microphones that provide 90% noise reduction. There is also a separate color temperature sensor that automatically ensures the correct white balance when shooting video.

Oppo positions Reno14 Pro as a smartphone for streamers and vloggers. Several accessories have been created for it:

an external cooler that attaches to the back for cooling during long shoots,

20,000 mAh power bank to stream for hours without recharging.

Despite the large battery, Reno14 Pro is only 7.48 mm thick and weighs 201 g.

Oppo Reno14

More compact version The Oppo Reno14 has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a lower resolution of 2760×1256 pixels. Other screen characteristics are the same as those of the older model. In this case, the processor used is Dimensity 8350. The device can also have 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB of storage.

The camera on the rear panel has been slightly simplified. The main 50-megapixel module (f/1.8, OIS) is complemented by a 50-megapixel periscopic telephoto module (80 mm, 3.5x, OIS). The ultra-wide-angle module has an 8-megapixel sensor, but retains autofocus. The front camera is also 50-megapixel.

Another simplification of the Oppo Reno14 version is the battery. The battery capacity was reduced to 6000 mAh and support for wireless charging was removed. As a result, the base model is slightly thinner (7.32 mm) and lighter (187 g).

The new Oppo Reno14 and Reno14 Pro smartphones are already available for pre-order in China, and the actual sales will begin on May 23. Prices are presented in the following table.