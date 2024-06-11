Optimus Prime was arrested for illegal driving — franchise «Transformers» nothing is in danger

Optimus Prime has been arrested in Austin, Texas. But the Autobots can be calm about the fate of their leader, and fans — don’t worry about the Transformers «franchise». Ironically, 37-year-old Optimus Prime Blakely is accused of unauthorized use of a car.

He was stopped by police on June 4 after being spotted driving a car that had been stolen. It is not known whether the car looked like a red and blue truck, and the police did not provide a description of the car. Optimus was taken to the Travis County Jail and held in lieu of $8000 bail.

Optimus Prime, the leader of the Transformers, has been a prominent figure in pop culture since the early 1980s, when the American company Hasbro joined forces with Japan’s Takara Tomy to produce the first series of Transformers figures.

After releasing several animated series in the 1980s and 1990s, Hasbro brought in director Michael Bay to direct the movie adaptation of the franchise. Since the release of «Transformers» starring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox in 2007, six more films have been released.

Source: Deadline