Organizers of Dota 2 The International made a mistake in the name of Copenhagen on souvenirs and tried to change it on Wikipedia

PGL Esports S.R.L., the company that organized the largest Dota 2 tournament The International, made a mistake in spelling the name of the city of Copenhagen on its souvenirs.

This year’s The International took place in the Danish capital from September 4 to 15. The organizers prepared a variety of souvenirs for fans, including clothing. However, one of the Reddit users noticed that the name of the city of Copenhagen was written with a double letter «n» — «Coppenhagen» on this «merchandise.

Instead of admitting the mistake and re-releasing the batch of goods, PGL Esports S.R.L. chose an unconventional approach. Users discovered an attempt to change the name of Copenhagen in Wikipedia by adding a double «n». This was recorded in the history of edits to the online encyclopedia.

Investigation of the IP address from which the changes were attempted, led to the office of PGL Esports S.R.L. This caused a new wave of criticism of The International organization, which had already received complaints from viewers.

The esports community reacted to the situation with humor. Players suggested renaming the company to PPGL Esports and also advised to pay attention to the Hungarian name of the city, where the double «n» is actually used.

Source: Nachasi