Orlando Bloom is preparing to reprise his role as Legolas in «The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum» — not without the help of AI

Along with Gandalf, another key character — Legolas may appear in the new films of the «Lord of the Rings» series.

Orlando Bloom, who played the elf in Peter Jackson’s «Lord of the Rings» and «The Hobbit» trilogies, says he has already discussed this possibility with the director and producers of «The Hobbit».

«If Peter Jackson tells me to jump, I’ll just ask: “How high?”», — Bloom says in an interview with the website Variety.

The first film in a series of new «Lord of the Rings» films will launch in 2026 under the title «The Hunt for Gollum» — starring Andy Serkis and directed by Andy Serkis. Jackson himself will produce the film, while the screenplay will be written by the original trilogy’s writers Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens — in a team with the animated film’s writers «The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirim»Phoebe Gittins and Artie Papageorgiou.

«I don’t really know what they are planning. I talked to Andy about how this (return) can even be done? And he said: “Well, AI”»,” Bloom adds.

Meanwhile, actor Ian McKellan, who played Gandalf in the previous films, said that he has already received an official offer to be involved in the movie.

«The enthusiasm for The Lord of the Rings is unabated… I can’t tell you anything more. I was just told that there will be more movies and Gandalf will be involved. They hope I will play him», — the actor said.

Viggo Mortensen, who played Aragorn in the trilogy «The Lord of the Rings», promised, that he will return to the role of in case it is appropriate.

