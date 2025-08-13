"Ozempik and other weight loss drugs cause sudden vision loss, — study

A number of recent studies indicate that popular weight loss drugs such as “Ozempik, Vegovi and Mounjaro, also known as semaglutide and tirzepatide, can cause an increased risk of eye diseases and even lead to vision loss.

These drugs mimic the action of the hormone GH-1, suppressing hunger and interest in food. This helps patients lose weight and control blood sugar levels.

Results of the preliminary study, conducted in 2024, showed, that drugs, based on semaglutide, with a probability of 1 in 10 thousand provoke the development of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy. This is a rare severe eye disease that occurs due to a sudden decrease or cessation of blood flow in the optic nerve. This disease is also called “stroke of the eye”.

The exact causes of the disease remain unknown and it is currently incurable. Diabetics have increased risk of developing this disease. Unlike other eye diseases, this optic neuropathy develops very rapidly, leading to sudden and painful vision loss. Patients usually notice this condition when they wake up and find that they have lost vision in one eye.

Vision usually begins to deteriorate within a few weeks and then gradually stabilizes. Vision recovery can occur in different ways, but in 70% of people it does not improve.

In June of this year European Medicines Agency concluded, that non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy is a very rare side effect of using drugs based on semaglutide. The agency requires that drug labels indicate the risk of causing this disease.

However, further research has shown that the risks may be lower than expected. There are also datathat GPP-1 drugs can worsen diabetic retinopathy, or diabetic eye disease. This disease develops when high sugar level in the blood damages small blood vessels in the retina, which can lead to vision loss.

Meanwhile, a rapid drop in blood sugar can also destabilize blood vessels in the retina and cause bleeding. Two recently published studies examined people with type 2 diabetes living in the United States for two years. The studies examined the medical records of 159 thousand to 185 thousand people.

In one of the studies it was established, that semaglutide or tirzepatide are associated with a more moderate risk of developing optic nerve diseases. However, it is unclear which optic nerve diseases are included in this category, as the used medical record codes do not specify otherwise.

In the second study was not detected risk of occurrence of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy among people taking GPP-1 drugs. However, the researchers found a small number of people who developed diabetic retinopathy. However, overall, participants taking GLP-1 had fewer vision-threatening conditions associated with diabetic retinopathy and required less invasive eye care compared to the group taking other diabetes medications.

As part of the current a five-year clinical trial studying the long-term effect of semaglutide on diabetic eye disease in 1.5 thousand people. This study should provide more detailed information about the risks to the eyes.