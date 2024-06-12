Paddington in Peru — official Ukrainian trailer (in theaters from January 16)

The first trailer for the third installment of the adventure franchise «Paddington» — has been released, and this time the charismatic bear is traveling with the Browns to Peru, to his homeland to visit his relatives.

«Upon arrival, it turns out that Paddington’s aunt Lucy has disappeared and seems to have gone on a mysterious journey deep into the Amazon jungle. The brave cub, as always, sets off to rescue her without hesitation, and the Browns follow».

«Paddington in Peru» — is a logical continuation of the first two film adaptations of the Michael Bond novel series, which have sold tens of millions of copies. The first films in the series, released in Ukraine in 2015 and 2018, grossed more than half a billion dollars at the global box office and received numerous positive reviews from critics and audiences. «The Adventures of Paddington 2» has been called the «best sequel in the history of cinema» in reviews.

David Heyman («Harry Potter», «Fantastic Beasts») returned to produce, but the threequel was directed not by Paul King (who served as executive producer), but by the famous music video director Douglas Wilson, who created visionary videos for Apple Music.

«Paddington in Peru» brings back original cast members Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters, and Jim Broadbent. Emily Mortimer has replaced Sally Hawkins as Mrs. Brown. Also, «Oscar» winner Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas have joined the franchise.

The film will be released in Ukraine on January 16.