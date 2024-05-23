Paintpad is a program for drawing in… Microsoft Notepad

Developer SamNChiet has made it possible to draw in Microsoft Notepad using text characters. He named his project Paintpad and jokes that «made MS Paint in Notepad».

Paintpad allows you to move the cursor to draw in Microsoft Notepad. Instead of drawing with a brush or digital pen, dragging the cursor creates an image while adding text to Notepad. For example, the symbol «#» appears in the program.

i made MS Paint in Notepad pic.twitter.com/jUiZv9HYMy — Samperson (@SamNChiet) May 23, 2024

Although Paintpad is not as feature-rich as Paint, it has a few tricks. The program supports increasing or decreasing the size of the input, as well as changing colors. You can also clean up what you’ve drawn on the canvas with the Evaporate tool. And you can hide the Paintpad user interface.

Paintpad was created as part of a collaboration with SamNChiet during a live broadcast. This collaboration led to the addition of the term Evaporate and other options. It seems that it is currently not possible to download Paintpad.

Earlier, SamNChiet used Microsoft Notepad to launch the game Doom.

Source: windowscentral