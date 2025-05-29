Pakistan to create a national bitcoin reserve

Pakistani authorities in April has appointed Binance founder Changpeng CZ Zhao as a strategic advisor on cryptocurrencies. In May, the country announced that it would create its own bitcoin reserve. This was announced at the Bitcoin 2025 conference by Bilal Bin Saqib, chairman of the Cryptocurrency Council of Pakistan. During a speech in Las Vegas, he said that the government has followed the US in creating a strategic bitcoin reserve and is already taking pro-cryptocurrency regulatory steps.

«Today is a historic day. Today I am announcing that the Pakistani government is establishing its own government strategic bitcoin reserve, Bitcoin, and we want to thank the United States again as they have inspired us»,” he said during the speech.

Today, 🇵🇰 rewrites history. At Bitcoin 2025 Vegas, Minister of Crypto and Blockchain @bilalbinsaqib announces that Pakistan will be setting up its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. pic.twitter.com/1vNjryqimf — Pakistan Crypto Council (@cryptocouncilpk) May 29, 2025

Interestingly, the Pakistani government had previously claimed that cryptocurrencies would never be legal in the country. But in February, it launched the National Cryptocurrency Council to oversee the development of a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies and attract foreign investment.

The council has proposed several initiatives, including the use of excess energy for BTC mining or data centers, and the accumulation of BTC for the national treasury.

In May, the Council announced the allocation of 2,000 megawatts of surplus energy for bitcoin mining and high-performance computing data centers.

Also this month, Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance commissioned the creation of an entirely new agency to oversee the regulation of digital assets in the country. It will be responsible for regulating crypto platforms and issuing licenses to digital asset providers operating in the country.