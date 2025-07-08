Palestinians «will be relocated» from Gaza through tokenization

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), with the help of two members of the Tony Blair Institute — an organization founded by the former British Prime Minister —, has developed a financial model for a project called «Aurora», aimed at moving more than half a million Palestinians from Gasa. They will be offered so-called relocation packages funded by foreign organizations. It is expected that 25% of Palestinians will leave the region. BCG has calculated that moving Palestinians out of Gaza will be cheaper than providing them with support during the reconstruction of the territory.

The plan also envisages the sale of land in Gaza through blockchain tokens by Palestinians who leave their land. The tokenization project also aims to attract private investors to rebuild the affected areas.

The plan also proposes construction of world-class resorts called Gaza Trump Riviera & Islands, as well as an industrial zone called The Elon Musk ‘Smart Manufacturing’ Zone.

The idea is that Gazans could add their private land to a trust fund in exchange for a token that would entitle them to a housing unit. The shares that represent ownership in this trust are then tokenized and issued on the blockchain. These tokens, which represent land ownership, could then be traded on international exchanges.

The Palestinian authorities have accused an American consulting firm and an Israeli-backed aid group of conspiring to forcibly transfer Palestinians from the blockaded Gaza Strip under the guise of humanitarian aid.

Source: Financial Times